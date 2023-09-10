Uorfi Javed dons dress made from shirts, collabs with Lilly Singh

Uorfi Javed, known for her offbeat fashion choices, shared a video on Instagram that amazed her followers. In it, she can be seen wearing a unique outfit made up of multiple pink-coloured shirts. Yes, you read that right! The dress is made up of multiple pink-coloured shirts creatively styled upside down. The collars of the shirts form a beautiful frill pattern. She completed her look with her hair tied up in a neat, braided bun. Uorfi Javed sporting dress made up of shirts. (Instagram/@urf7i)

“Shirt up everyone!” wrote Uorfi Javed while sharing a video of herself on Instagram. The video opens to show Uorfi adjusting the collars on her outfit. At one point, comedian Lilly Singh walks by Uorfi and asks her, “What are you wearing?” Uorfi jokingly responds, “Shirt-up,” referring to her outfit made from shirts

To know what happens next, watch the video featuring Uorfi Javed and Lilly Singh below:

The video was shared by Uorfi Javed a few hours ago. It has since accumulated over 3.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The unique outfit has also received numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video shared by Uorfi Javed below:

An Instagram user wrote, “All the shirts from Sabyasachi’s wardrobe are missing.”

“I love it,” expressed another.

A third joked, “Ohh, finally I found my shirt. You stole it.”

