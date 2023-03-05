UP GRP cop saves passengers who slipped while trying to deboard a moving train. Watch

A head constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) saved the life of passengers who slipped while trying to deboard a moving train with his rapid response. The incident took place at Kanpur central railway station. UP Police posted CCTV footage of the same on their official Instagram handle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Train(ed) to rescue- Saluting the heroic act of HC Shailendra of #UPGRP who saved a woman from falling off the railway track with incredible agility at Kanpur central railway stn. Boarding or disembarking a moving train can be fatal & should be avoided at all cost,” wrote UP Police while sharing a video on Instagram. They also tagged police officer Rahul Srivastav in their post.

The video shared by UP Police on Instagram shows a child standing on the platform. A few seconds later, a woman can be seen trying to deboard a moving train with a kid. She loses her balance, and both fall on the platform. UP GRP official identified as HC Shailendra then gave a hard sprint and quickly saved them from falling further under a moving train.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few hours ago. It has also received over 16,800 views. The share has also accumulated more than 1,900 likes and numerous comments. Here’s what people posted in the comments section: “Salute UP GRP,” posted an individual. “Good work,” shared another. A third added, “Great… Jay hind.” A fourth wrote, “Great work UPP.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON