UP man goes viral for his friendship with Sarus crane. Watch

It's not unusual to see humans creating bonds with animals. There are several stories across the Internet where you can see a person caring for an animal and even going above and beyond for them. Now, another tale that has taken over social media shows a friendship between a man from Uttar Pradesh's Mau and a bird. However, this video also sparked a discussion regarding Mohammad Arif, went viral for taking care of a Sarus.

UP man goes viral for his friendship with a Sarus crane.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per ANI, Ramsamuj Yadav spotted the Sarus crane on a farm and then fed it some food. After feeding it twice, the bird started to come to him repeatedly. Now it roams around freely in the village.

ANI also shared a video showing the unique bond between this man and the bird. The one-minute clip shows Yadav feeding the bird. Further in the video, they both are seen running and walking in a farm.

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times and has several likes and comments. After watching the video, many people were reminded of Mohammad Arif, a man from Amethi who discovered an injured Sarus in a field and took it home to take care of it till the bird recovered. However, soon Arif was booked for allegedly violating the Wildlife Act of 1972 (amended). A case was lodged based on a complaint made by the forest department.

Since the video of Ramsamuj Yadav and his friendship with the bird was shared, many wondered if the forest department would also take action against him.

Check out a few reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "Forest department should leave them alone." Another added, "Will he be slapped with a wildlife preservation act too?" A third shared, "And UP forest dept will come to action, without realizing that Sarus tend to come close to humans. Across UP, you will have many such villages and many such stories. This bonhomie between humans and Sarus keeps Sarus safe, and humans have let them make fields their home."