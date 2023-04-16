Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Uttar Pradesh CNET 2023 application process begins at abvmucet2023.co.in

Uttar Pradesh CNET 2023 application process begins at abvmucet2023.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 16, 2023

Candidates can apply for admission to B.Sc. Nursing (4 Years), Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (2 Years), and M.Sc. Nursing / NPCC (2 Years) till May 18.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University Uttar Pradesh has begun the applictaion process for admission to B.Sc. Nursing (4 Years), Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (2 Years), and M.Sc. Nursing / NPCC (2 Years). The application process will end on May 18. Candidates will be able to apply at abvmucet2023.co.in. The entrance examination will be held on June 4, 2023.

The entrance exam fee is Rs. 3000 for Unreserved/Other Backward Classes (UR/OBC) and Rs. 2000 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

The minimum age of the candidates should be 17 years as on December 31, 2023.

UP CNET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at abvmucet2023.co.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

