Home / Trending / UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan
trending

UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan

People shared appreciative posts to react to Uttar Pradesh Police's tweet.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:34 PM IST
UP Police took to Twitter to share the post.(Twitter/@Uppolice)

If you are a regular user of social media, there is a possibility that you may have seen a video of a man climbing atop a moving car to do pushups. Uttar Pradesh Police has now taken to Twitter to share a post involving the video and the action the department took regarding the matter. Their post is complete with a clip.

UP Police’s clip opens to show the man’s stunt, then the scene changes to show the man apologizing for his behaviour. The video also features Ajay Kumar, SSP Firozabad who talks about the matter and also informs that a challan has been issued. The clip ends with an advisory note urging people not to get involved in such stunts and also informing how doing so is a punishable offence.

“Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law! Stay Strong, Stay Safe!” they tweeted while sharing the video along with the hashtags #UPPCares and #UPPolice.

Take a look at the post:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why

Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch

These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch

Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 57,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post received many appreciative comments from people.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh police twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP