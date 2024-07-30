UP: Upset wife takes husband to police station after he failed to buy her a saree

A woman from Agra in Uttar Pradesh took her husband to the police station after he could not buy her a saree. The woman reported domestic abuse against her spouse at the family counselling centre, where the atypical grievance was directed for settlement when it turned into a heated argument. The dispute between the couple started due to a saree. (Unsplash)

According to Money Control, the pair, who have been married since 2022, have a history of frequent arguments over trivial issues. Submerged tensions surfaced as a result of the wife's need for a new saree. She described her problems to the family counselling centre, claiming that her husband had been physically violent. The husband then charged his wife with making phone calls at odd hours late at night.

Mediators attempted to reconcile the marriage throughout the counselling sessions. The turning point was when the husband gave in to his wife's demands and purchased the saree she had been wanting. The couple left the centre together after the husband agreed over the saree and set the path for reconciliation. (Also Read: Woman in Agra ties her husband to bed, gives him electric shocks for taking away her phone)

Earlier, another woman from Agra demanded a divorce after her husband did not get her a packet of Kurkure. The woman would ask her husband to bring her a ₹5 Kurkure every day due to her addiction to spicy snack. According to a report in Live Hindustan, one day, the husband forgot to bring home his wife's favourite snack, after which she allegedly left the house and went to her parent's house. She was upset that her daily indulgence had been denied. Later, she went to the police and asked for a divorce.

After getting married a year ago, everything appeared to be going well for the couple. However, as the months went by, the spouse allegedly expressed concern about his wife's demand for Kurkure, asking him to bring a packet for every day. However, the wife alleged that she went to her paternal home as her husband beat her.