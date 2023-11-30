UP woman, 46, sets world record with 7 ft 9 in long hair

A woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, has set a world record for having the longest hair on a living person. Smita Srivastava, 46, has 7 feet and 9 inches long hair, which she has been growing since she was 14. Smita’s mother inspired her to grow her hair, and the Indian actresses from the 1980s, who had long and beautiful hair, also influenced her.

Smita Srivastava holding Guinness World Records certificate. (GWR)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In Indian culture, goddesses traditionally had very long hair. In our society, it is considered inauspicious to cut hair, so that is why women used to grow hair. Long hair enhances the beauty of women,” Smita told Guinness World Records (GWR).

According to GWR, Smita washes her twice a week and then dries it with a towel before detangling and styling it. She detangles her hair while standing on her bed with a sheet underneath.

After entering into the record books, Smita expressed, “God answered my prayers.”

Take a look at the post shared by Guinness World Records here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a few hours ago. It has since been viewed by over 3.9 lakh people and still counting. Additionally, the post has collected more than 20,500 likes and scores of comments.

Check how people reacted to this video:

“Rapunzel is that you,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Indian Rapunzel.”

“She should share her products and routine,” commented a third.

A fourth wrote, “Every woman’s dream.”

“I can imagine how long her hair would be if she had never ever cut it,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Wowo,” while a seventh expressed, “Congratulations.”

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read| US man achieves fastest 1 km stroller push with five kids. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON