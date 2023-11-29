US man achieves fastest 1 km stroller push with five kids. Watch

A father from Idaho, USA, shattered the world record by pushing a stroller with five children. He finished a 1-kilometre run in just 5 minutes and 34 seconds, marking the fastest time recorded for pushing a quintuple pram. Chad pushing the stroller with his five kids for the world record. (GWR)

According to the Guinness World Record (GWR), during the record attempt, his eight-year-old Savannah, Avery, 7, and three of the five-year-olds, Noelle, Grayson, and Preston, rode in the pram. The remaining two cheered him on together with their mother, Amy.

“Since we had five babies at the same time, we needed a stroller that would seat five children, so we purchased the quintuple pram and since it has great wheels for speed, I decided to push the stroller while I was out for my jogs,” Chad told GWR.

He added, “It was a challenging run but I knew instantly I was going to make the time needed for the attempt so I tried to take everything in through all my senses, knowing how far we all had come to make it to that moment and that this would be the last time I pushed that stroller with my children.”

Chad currently has four records in his name. In addition to this one, he has achieved the fastest 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) pushing a quintuple pram, the fastest half-marathon pushing a quintuple pram (male), and the fastest marathon pushing a quintuple pram (male).

Guinness World Records shared a video of the record on Facebook with the caption, “Chad takes the definition of “super dad” to another level by breaking records with his quintuplets.”

Watch the video shared on Facebook here:

The video was shared a while back. It has since accumulated over 4.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, over 17,000 people reacted to the video and several even dropped comments.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“Great job, daddy. Enjoy your marathon with kiddos,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wonderful so very happy for you, bless you and yours.”

“So beautiful to watch. Congratulations to them,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Ups and downs and your wishes came true! Such determination! Congratulations.”

“Congratulations from a marathoner to another! You’re amazing,” wrote a fifth.