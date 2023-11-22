close_game
News / Trending / US man juggles three knives while walking on slackline, breaks world record

US man juggles three knives while walking on slackline, breaks world record

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 22, 2023

The man who broke the world record is a circus performer and has been slacklining and juggling various objects for over 12 years.

A man from California, USA, broke the world record for the greatest distance travelled on a slackline while juggling knives. Edgar Yudkevich juggled not just one or two but a total of three knives to break the world record.

Man walking on slackline while juggling three knives. (Guinness World Record)
Man walking on slackline while juggling three knives. (Guinness World Record)

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), the slackline, which was 34.4 ft long, was rigged one metre above the ground for the world record. The record-keeping organisation further shared that Yudkevich has been slacklining and juggling various objects for over 12 years.

“The day that I attempted this record was on World Circus Day and there was a community gathering of circus artists in Coronado, California. Because I am constantly training as a circus artist, I regularly do feats that others don’t understand, but that I feel are quite safe performing,” Yudkevich told Guinness World Records.

After winning the world record, Edgar told GWR, “I felt like I’ve finally accomplished a bucket list item. It’s something to remember for many years.”

Yudkevich further shared that he would like to break his own record in the future and inspire others. “I will definitely attempt another record in the future just to push my limits and to inspire my circus friends,” said Edgar.

About slacklining

Slacklining is a sport where a flat rope is pulled taut between two anchor points, and a person walks on it, much like tightrope walking.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Wednesday, November 22, 2023
