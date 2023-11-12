Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti dances to SRK’s Chaiyya Chaiyya during Diwali celebrations

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 12, 2023 02:46 PM IST

The video shared on X shows US Ambassador Eric Garcetti grooving to the popular Bollywood song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora.

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently graced a Diwali party and even busted a move or two to the iconic Bollywood song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Embracing the festive spirit, Garcetti attended the festivities in a traditional kurta and pyjama. Now, a video of him from the event is gaining much traction on X and is sure to leave you in groovy spirits.

US envoy Eric Garcetti dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya at an event. (X/@satnamsandhuchd)

“I applaud the jovial spirit of the US Ambassador to India, Mr. @ericgarcetti, for showing delightful interest in Diwali celebrations. Let there be light and happiness in the relationship between the US and India like this forever! @USAmbIndia,” wrote Chandigarh University Founder Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu while sharing a video on X.

In the video, Garcetti can be seen dancing with performers on the stage in traditional attire to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya. As he dances, the audience can be heard cheering him on.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared by Sandhu on X on November 10. It has since accumulated over 1,300 views. The share has also received numerous likes and retweets.

About the song Chaiyya Chaiyya

The song Chaiyya Chaiyya is from the 1998 film Dil Se. The song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora on the roof of a moving train. It is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. The song is composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar.

