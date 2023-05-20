US blogger offers to pay for Indian boy’s food, watch how teen politely refuses

An US blogger who goes by Desi Chris often travels extensively around India to capture the beauty of the country. From interacting with locals to trying different cuisines, his videos are often interesting to watch. One such video of his shared on YouTube has left people smiling as it captures his interaction with a very polite teen. The video shows how the 16-year-old boy reacts when Chris offers to pay for his food. The image shows the US blogger and the Indian teen. (YouTube/@desichris)

“After enjoying some delicious veg cuisine with my new friends Asif and Shiv at the Bihari Chai Shop, I wanted to continue eating vegetarian for the day. From some of my research, I had found a lot of interesting takes on traditionally “American” dishes in a place called Krishna Nagar way out in East Delhi. Along the way I had some delicious food and met some really interesting characters. Hope you enjoy,” the blogger wrote as he shared the video.

The clip opens to show him trying a dish called ‘Kulhad pizza’. Once he eats that, he continues his search for delicious vegetarian food and decides to have a ‘Cheese-paneer hotdog’ from a street vendor. This is where he meets the teen.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

Did you feel that the kid was very polite in the way he interacted with the US blogger? Well, you are not alone. The comments section of the video is filled with responses appreciating the teen’s politeness.

Take a look at what YouTube users wrote:

“Soft & well spoken boy... He did not take up on your offer to pay for the hotdog. He has dignity too,” commented a YouTube user. “The young man just won me over. Extremely well-mannered and a real representation of India. Hope you do really well in life,” posted another. “That kid is so well mannered! He stole the show,” added a third. “Sweet 16, what a good age... innocence, youth, curiosity, activeness, evolving mindset towards economy, willingness to be healthy and fit. The boy displayed everything in his less than 5 min of appearance,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted about four months ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video?

