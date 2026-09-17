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US company lays off ‘entire Indian customer service team’ over Google Meet: ‘All 80 employees’

A US firm fired 80 Indian employees on a brief 5-minute call. Devastated staffer’s viral post sparked debate.

Updated on: Sep 17, 2026, 12:14:22 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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An entire customer support unit of the Indian team was allegedly terminated during a brief five-minute virtual call by an American financial firm, leaving the team in shock. The staff, who were instructed to work remotely for the day, received an unexpected meeting invitation late into their evening shift announcing the mass layoff without severance for newer recruits. Expressing frustration over corporate vulnerability, an affected worker shared their experience online.

An employee wrote on Reddit that the team was asked to work remotely on the day they were laid off. (Representational image created using AI.)
An employee wrote on Reddit that the team was asked to work remotely on the day they were laid off. (Representational image created using AI.)

“Laid off over a Google Meet,” an employee wrote on Reddit. Explaining the situation, the person continued, “I was a part of the customer support team until yesterday for a US Bank. They asked us to work from home yesterday due to operational reasons. I was doing a 6.30 pm shift and at 9.30 pm they just invited us on a Google Meet and told us the entire Indian Customer service team has been fired!”

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An individual wrote, “Sorry, OP! This is devastating. What reason did they state for this action?” The OP responded, “They were not getting the expected output from the Indian team... Bullc**p! Because their US time had the maximum amount of attrition and discretionary time, and would hardly get things right... Wherein we, because of job security, would always push ourselves in the name of job security!”

Also Read: Top employee fired despite praise from boss: ‘Reason: You’re not motivated enough’

Another commented, “Not directly, but they may be offloading a part of their workload.”

A third asked, “Any severance?” The OP replied, “No severance... for people working for 1 year, they will get 15 days pay for every year worked.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.

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Discover the latest Trending News, viral videos, social media stories and unusual events from India and around the world. Stay updated with the topics everyone is talking about.
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