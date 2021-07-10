US cop delivers food after arresting delivery driver during traffic stop. Watch

A bodycam footage of an officer of Jonesboro Police Department, shared on Facebook, has now created a chatter online and left many chuckling. The video shows the policeman delivering food to a house. He did so after arresting the delivery driver during a traffic stop.

The police department shared the video. “Y'all, I can't make this up...” they wrote along with the hashtag #ProtectandServe.

The video, which captures the scene from the cop’s point of view, shows him walking towards a house and eventually knocking on the door. A man opens the door and the officer asks him "Is there a Sherry here?" A woman, sitting in another room, answers. Take a look at the rest of the video to see what happens next:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered more than one lakh views. People had a lot to say about the video.

“This is so sweet,” wrote a Facebook user. “Above and beyond the call of duty!” shared another. “That was truly a beautiful thing to do,” commented a third.

