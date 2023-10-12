US couple captures unidentified creature on camera, claims it’s Bigfoot

Tales of Bigfoot have intrigued several people around the world for ages. But does the creature really exist? Though there is no scientific proof of its existence, there are some who claim that they have seen this mystical creature. Over the years, people have also shared images and videos of what they believed was Bigfoot. Now, a couple from the US, Shannon Parker and Stetson Tyler, took to Facebook to share a few photographs and a video that they claim show the mythical creature.

The image shows a creature in the bushes that a US couple claimed is Bigfoot. (Facebook/@Shannon Parker)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s story time y’all! On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Stetson Tyler and I took the Narrow Gauge train ride from Durango to Silverton. After leaving Silverton and heading back to Durango, I asked Stetson to help me look for elk in the mountains. As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says I think it’s Bigfoot. Brandon, the guy sitting next to Stetson on the train grabs his phone and starts recording. Meanwhile, I am trying to get a photo on my camera,” Parker wrote while sharing a series of photos and a video.

“Below is the video Brandon @bt92.travels got and the photos I took. Y’all, out of the hundreds of people on the train, three or four of us actually saw, as Stetson says in the video, the ever-elusive creature Bigfoot! I don’t know about y’all but we believe!!” Parker added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shared by Parker shows a rocky terrain with scarce vegetation. Soon, the camera zooms in on something moving in the bushes. Parker claims that the creature that they recorded in the video is the mythical creature Bigfoot.

Take a look at this post about bigfoot:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on October 11. Since then, it has collected close to 600 likes. The share has also accumulated varied comments. While some shared that they think it is a bigfoot too, others were not at all convinced.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to the post:

“Look right to me. How crazy,” commented a Facebook user. “I believe it,” joined another. “And what were ya'll drinking?” posted a third expressing how they are not convinced about Parker’s claim. “Wow,” wrote a fourth.

What is the myth surrounding Bigfoot?

Bigfoot, also referred to as Sasquatch, is a mythical creature often found in North American folklore, with many believing in its existence, reports the BBC Science Focus. It is described as a large, human-like creature covered in hair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON