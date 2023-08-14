Hunt to find the Loch Ness monster to start soon. Want to join the team?

Tales of the Loch Ness monster have intrigued several people around the world. But does the monster really exist? A team of enthusiasts is determined to find the truth about Nessie and looking for others to join them. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling volunteers as it is gearing up to launch a massive search in the freshwater loch. This famous photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. (AP)

As per reports, this is going to be the largest search for the monster since the 1970s and involve the use of modern technology devices like drones that produce thermal images. The group plans to use the equipment to search the waters of the loch in a way that has “never been done before”.

What will the volunteers do?

The people who join the search voluntarily will be asked to keep an eye for any movement in the water. “It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts," said Alan McKenna, of Loch Ness Exploration, a research team that is going to be a part of the expedition. “By joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world,” he added.

Why is the search being conducted?

"We are guardians of this unique story, and as well as investing in creating an unforgettable experience for visitors, we are committed to helping continue the search and unveil the mysteries that lie underneath the waters of the famous Loch," Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, told CBS News. "The weekend gives an opportunity to search the waters in a way that has never been done before, and we can't wait to see what we find," Nixon added. The search is scheduled to be conducted in late August this year.

What are your thoughts on the Loch Ness monster? If you get a chance, would you like to be a part of this expedition?

