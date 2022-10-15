US girl wins Miss Dallas Teen pageant with her service dog by her side. Watch

Alison Appleby from Texas was recently awarded the Miss Dallas Teen pageant. Expectedly, people are celebrating her win and showering praiseful comments. However, there is also someone else who is receiving tons of love from netizens. It is Appleby’s service dog Brady. A video showing the dog walking on the stage along with the pageant winner is winning hearts.

The video is posted on the Instagram page GoodNews Movement. “Ali Appleby just won Miss Dallas Teen with her service dog Brady at her side. They stole the show when he was presented with a crown too. Brady is partway through his training as an epilepsy alert dog for Ali. Appleby was diagnosed with epilepsy two years ago and Brady alerts her to oncoming seizures. The Golden Retriever also fetches her recognition!,” they added.

The video opens to show Appleby being crowned after winning the pageant. The video, however, reaches a whole new level of adorableness when Brady is also given his own tiny crown.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 22 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 2.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The wonderful share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“They really just wanted to give the dog the crown,” posted an Instagram user. “We all know the dog won. Hahahahah,” expressed another. “Loved that the pup also got a crown,” commented a third. “It was the dog that won really lol,” wrote a fourth.