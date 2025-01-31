US journalist lashes out at ‘mainstream reporters’ for remarks on her sweater: ‘Your misinformation attack failed’

Natalie Winters has lashed out at people for calling her outfit inappropriate, which she wore on her first day as a White House Correspondent. In a long post, she added that she had broken more stories than “most mainstream reporters” and did so while “graduating from UChicago in three years.” Natalie Winters is the co-host of Steve Bannon's War Room. She recently became a White House correspondent. (Instagram/@nataliegwinters)

“Excuse me? A few deranged haters comment that they didn’t like my *sweater* and this becomes a story? This mean girl energy is unreal, and you didn’t even ask for comment,” Winters, who co-hosts Steve Bannon's War Room, wrote on X.

“Last time I checked, at 23 I’ve broken more stories than most mainstream reporters (that you all tried to censor and actively suppress by smearing as misinformation.) All while graduating from UChicago in three years,” she added.

What is the controversy regarding her outfit?

On her first day as a White House correspondent, Winters shared a series of photos showing her outfit. She was seen wearing a black top, a white collared shirt, and a white skirt. She paired her outfit with white socks and sneakers of the same colour. However, many commented on her outfit, calling it "too casual" for the White House. Some also suggested she dress more “formally” and "appropriately" for such a formal position.

Check out the entire post here:

Natalie Winters shared this post on X. (X/@nataliegwinters)

People rallied behind Winters to show their support. An individual wrote, “They hate you because you're everything they'll never be.” Another added, “The sweater is classic. You are gorgeous. Ignore the haters.” A third posted, “You look great. They are just jealous!”

According to Dailymail, the 23-year-old has previously openly declared herself as a “transphobic”. She had also shared several posts on X (formerly Twitter) against the transgender community. She was recently branded as an “Islamaphobe” by viewers after her remark while appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored. In the show, she claimed that Islam was “conducive to paedophilia.”