Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman curses matrimonial match after realising he earns 3 lakhs instead of 30 lakhs

BySanya Jain
Oct 28, 2024 09:37 AM IST

A woman lashed out at her potential matrimonial match after discovering his salary is ₹3 lakhs per annum, not ₹30 LPA.

A men’s rights activist has shared screenshots of his conversation with a potential matrimonial match who lashed out at him after discovering his salary is 3 lakhs per annum, not 30 LPA as he had earlier claimed. The man took to social media platform X to share screenshots of his conversation with the woman who was pressing him for an early engagement until she found out about his low salary.

An X user shared screenshots of his conversation with a woman who thought his salary was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 LPA.(X/@KishwarSiff)
An X user shared screenshots of his conversation with a woman who thought his salary was 30 LPA.(X/@KishwarSiff)

He said that the woman seemed “nice all these days” until he pointed out his “typo error.” The man goes by the name Kish Siff on X, where his bio claims he is a counsellor at Save Indian Family Foundation, a men’s rights NGO.

Typo error in matrimonial profile

The screenshot shows the woman asking the man for an early engagement. When he asked for more time to get to know her, advising caution as it would be the second marriage for both of them, the woman refused saying “Can’t wait or we find other match.”

The man apparently relented, saying he was okay with getting engaged in mid-November. He then told the woman that he had made a small “typo” in his matrimonial profile by adding an extra zero to his salary.

He said that his salary was 3 lakhs per annum, not 30 lakhs.

Screenshots show that the woman lost her cool on hearing this, cursing the men’s rights activist with words too distasteful to reproduce here.

In follow-up posts, the man claimed that he had found out from court orders that the woman was getting a hefty alimony from her ex-husband.

“Found out from background verification.. that in HC compromise quash order this lady had taken 80 lakhs to settle the False 498A case against her in-laws… She told me all cooked up stories and said that she did not take a single penny during divorce,” he wrote.

The man also shared screenshots of the threatening messages he received from the woman’s mother.

In these messages, the mother said she would file a police complaint against the man for defrauding her daughter.

The entire exchange gave social media plenty to talk about. A lot of comments criticised women with a “gold digger” mindset, while others praised the X user for exposing fraudulent practices by women on matrimonial websites.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //