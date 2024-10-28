Woman curses matrimonial match after realising he earns 3 lakhs instead of 30 lakhs

A men’s rights activist has shared screenshots of his conversation with a potential matrimonial match who lashed out at him after discovering his salary is ₹3 lakhs per annum, not ₹30 LPA as he had earlier claimed. The man took to social media platform X to share screenshots of his conversation with the woman who was pressing him for an early engagement until she found out about his low salary. An X user shared screenshots of his conversation with a woman who thought his salary was ₹ 30 LPA.(X/@KishwarSiff)

He said that the woman seemed “nice all these days” until he pointed out his “typo error.” The man goes by the name Kish Siff on X, where his bio claims he is a counsellor at Save Indian Family Foundation, a men’s rights NGO.

Typo error in matrimonial profile

The screenshot shows the woman asking the man for an early engagement. When he asked for more time to get to know her, advising caution as it would be the second marriage for both of them, the woman refused saying “Can’t wait or we find other match.”

The man apparently relented, saying he was okay with getting engaged in mid-November. He then told the woman that he had made a small “typo” in his matrimonial profile by adding an extra zero to his salary.

He said that his salary was ₹3 lakhs per annum, not ₹30 lakhs.

Screenshots show that the woman lost her cool on hearing this, cursing the men’s rights activist with words too distasteful to reproduce here.

In follow-up posts, the man claimed that he had found out from court orders that the woman was getting a hefty alimony from her ex-husband.

“Found out from background verification.. that in HC compromise quash order this lady had taken ₹80 lakhs to settle the False 498A case against her in-laws… She told me all cooked up stories and said that she did not take a single penny during divorce,” he wrote.

The man also shared screenshots of the threatening messages he received from the woman’s mother.

In these messages, the mother said she would file a police complaint against the man for defrauding her daughter.

The entire exchange gave social media plenty to talk about. A lot of comments criticised women with a “gold digger” mindset, while others praised the X user for exposing fraudulent practices by women on matrimonial websites.