US man claims he was shot by his 1-year-old pitbull Oreo while lying in bed at 4 am

A man who was shot and suffered a non-serious injury claimed that his dog caused it, reported WREG. He said to the police that his one-year-old pitbull shot him while he was lying in bed with his female friend. The victim, who claimed his pitbull shot him, was taken to hospital in a non-critical condition (representative image). (Unsplash/yohoney)

According to the outlet, cops from the Memphis Police Department reached the scene after receiving the report of the gunshot and found the wounded man and his dog, Oreo. However, they didn’t find any weapon at the scene. The man said that the gun was taken away by the friend who was earlier lying with him in the bed.

How did the dog shoot the man?

The victim, as per the outlet, told the police that Orea’s paw got stuck in the trigger guard, and it then hit the trigger; during this commotion, the man got shot. The bullet grazed the man’s thigh, leaving him with non-serious injuries. He was later taken to the hospital.

“Freak accident”

A friend of the man who was shot told the outlet that it was a freak accident. “There was a freak incident, and the dog jumped up and caused the gun to discharge,” the friend said.

The individual said that the man was recovering, adding that the pitbull that allegedly shot the man was doing fine.

“The dog is a playful dog, and he likes to jump around and stuff like that, and it just went off,” the female friend told FOX13. She said, "The gunshot," when asked what woke her up: the dog or the gunshot.

Accidental shootings haveclaimed several lives over the years. Last year, 23-year-old Aryan Reddy from Telangana died after accidentally shooting himself during his birthday celebration.

Reddy, a Master of Science student at Kansas State University, was cleaning his gun during the party when the newly purchased weapon discharged. His friends rushed to his room after hearing the gunshot. Reportedly, they found him in a pool of blood.