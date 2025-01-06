Insane video shows Texas rapper nearly shooting himself in leg during live interview. Watch

In an unbelievable video now going viral online, a Texas rapper was filmed nearly shooting himself in the leg through his pants while sitting for an interview. The video captured the moment rapper 2 Low nearly shot himself live on-air after the gun in his pocket accidentally fired. The video captured the moment rapper 2 Low nearly shot himself live on-air after the gun in his pocket accidentally fired.(X/dom_lucre)

The 46-year-old musician was being interviewed for the YouTube show “One on One with Mike D” to discuss his career and plans for the future. Around 50 minutes into the interview, the host was talking about people making “choices” in their lives.

Seconds later, a shot rings out bringing the room to a standstill. The footage shows 2 Low slipping his hand in the front pocket of his jeans before the gun goes off. A tiny hole appears at the bottom of his pocket.

‘Somebody got shot?’

The puzzled host asks, “Who shot who? Somebody got shot?” 2 Low who seems frozen as someone off-camera replies, “No, we’re good.”

It was then that the rapper slightly pulled out the gun from his pocket before putting it back in. The camera crew behind the scenes can be heard gasping and reacting to seeing the gun. The rapper then asks if everyone “was good.”

Talking about his own leg, the rapper said, “I hope" it's okay.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media shocked

In a video posted to YouTube, the host said, “X Rap a lot artist 2 Low almost (gun emoji) himself on camera. Thank God everyone was OK.”

After the video went viral, several users were shocked at the gun going off with such ease during an interview and even doubted the rapper's intentions. “Glock with no safety, skin tight jeans, 1 in chamber, no holster, on drugs, start fidgeting in his pocket. What could go wrong?” a user wrote.

Another said that the interview had “started off with a bang.”

