US man claps 1,140 times in a minute to set Guinness World Record. Watch

Dalton Meyer, a man from the United States, recently entered Guinness World Records (GWR) after he showed impressive clapping skills. He clapped his hands more than 1,140 times, that too, in just a minute to achieve the title. According to Guinness World Records, Meyer created the world record on March 12 this year in Geneseo, Illinois, USA. They further mentioned that the American speed clapper first saw the record for most claps in a minute in his elementary school and practised rigorously over the years to achieve the feat. The world record organization even posted a video of him attempting the world record on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Most claps in one minute - 1,140 by Dalton Meyer (USA). Round of applause for this newest record," wrote Guinness World Records while sharing the video on their Twitter handle. The video posted by GWR shows Meyer clapping his hands with his headphones on and a stopwatch that will count up to 60 seconds. The video further shows Eli Bishop, the man who previously held this record, doing 1,103 claps in one minute. It also shows Cory Macellaro doing 840 alternate one-handed claps in one minute and 437 finger snaps in a minute, the most to date.

Watch the world record video shared by Guinness World Records below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The stunning video was posted on Twitter a day ago and has since managed to rake up close to 4,000 views and over 200 likes. The share by the organization has also received several retweets and comments.

"Is that for real ?" posted an individual. "I just clapped 1156 in 52 seconds...," wrote another. "Wow! Absolutely stunning," commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON