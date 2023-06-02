US man fights to keep giant statues of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from Transformers outside his home

After being informed that his Transformers statues don't fit the neighbourhood's style, a resident of Georgetown in Washington DC., is fighting to keep his statues outside his house. It all started when Dr Newton Howard, a brain scientist and the owner of the statues, commissioned an artist to create them from old car parts in 2021. However, after these statues were installed, Howard started to receive complaints about them. Bumblebee the Autobot, from the Transformers series.

The residents of Howard's neighbourhood expressed their dissatisfaction with the statues, citing that they don't match the aesthetic of the place. They also said that several visitors would come to take pictures of the statues, which could pose safety risks, reports WUSA9.

Also Read: Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Despite several complaints, Howard has received some support. At Washington DC's monthly Public Safety Committee meeting, which was held on Thursday June 1, 2023, Howard was joined by Peter Cullen, and Dan Gilvezan who voice Optimus Prime and Bumblebee respectively, in the film's franchise. The two voice actors supported Howard's view on keeping the statues in the area.

As reported by WUSA9, Dan Gilvezan said in the committee meeting, "I understand that some people think these statues don't fit the character of the neighbourhood, that they stand out like a sore thumb. First, I resent being compared to a sore thumb. A healthy, well-functioning thumb - maybe. But a sore thumb - never."

A representative for the Commission of Fine Arts stated that the Old Georgetown Board approved a six-month display of the statues in 2021. That six-month permit, however, has long since run out, and the sculptures are still standing.

The DC Public Safety Committee ruled that the Transformers statues should be taken down despite continuing protests. Howard did, however, tell WUSA9 that he intend to continue fighting and will take this matter to court if necessary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON