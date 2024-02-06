US man spends whopping 21 lakh to buy a foldable home from Amazon

Buying a house is a dream of many individuals across the globe. However, in today's era, it can be a challenge. So what did one man do to complete his dream? Well, he purchased a foldable home from Amazon. Yes, you read that right. 23-year-old Jeffrey Bryant, from Los Angeles, spent a whopping $26,000 (approximately. ₹210,000) to buy a foldable home, reported The New York Post. Jeffrey Bryant shared about his house on social media. (X/@rahsh33m)

Jeffrey also took to TikTok to share about it, and his video went viral. Later, the clip was also reshared on X. In the clip, he can be seen giving a tour of the house. He shows the rooms, the bathroom and the plumbing system inside the foldable home. He also adds that the ceiling of the house is low. (Also Read: Viral Video: Reporter slaps herself in the face after mosquito bites her during live reporting)

Watch the video of Jeffrey Bryant showing the house here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 16,000 views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people loved his idea of purchasing this house, and one even said that they would get it too.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "A foldup home. Amazing, I think Elon lives in something like this, only nicer."

A second said, "What's the total cost when you add the cost of land, moving house there, permits, utility hookups (electric, gas, water, sewer), landscaping, etc.?"

A third posted, "I need to get one."

"A joy to see this. Remembering the first house I bought that had boarded-up windows, a stolen mailbox, and graffiti on a wall. No one had lived in it for almost two years. Older relatives thought how sad, I was nuts, etc. Great this young man will have his own home," commented a fourth.

A fifth said, "Man, is our economy booming."

