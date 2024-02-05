Viral Video: Reporter slaps herself in the face after mosquito bites her during live reporting

A video of a reporter slapping herself in the face while reporting live has gone viral on social media. Andrea Crothers, a reporter for Australia’s The Today Show, was reporting on floods in Brisbane when a mosquito landed on her face. She attempted to swat the mosquito away but hit herself in the face instead. The image shows the journalist moments before the mosquito bit her. (Instagram/@abcrothers)

“The mozzies are vicious in Queensland,” wrote journalist Andrea Crothers while sharing the video of the incident on Instagram. The video opens to show host Karl Stefanovic saying, “A little funny thing happened today, Andrea Crothers, who is one of our great reporters on the show, has been covering these flood waters in Brisbane, a terrific job.”

“But it’s very muggy up there, wet weather, and along with all those conditions come the awful [bugs, as a sound of mosquitos was played]. So here she was, confronted on air during a live report,” he adds cracking up.

The video then transitions to show Crothers slapping herself on her face in an attempt to shoo away the mosquito that landed on her face. Soon, she ran off camera.

Watch the entire video here:

After the video went viral, Crothers jokingly shared another clip of herself reporting live from Brisbane. In the video, she can be seen sporting a netted veil to protect herself from any potential mosquito encounters. The text on the video reads, “Introducing Nine’s new wardrobe after that mozzie incident.” In the caption of the video, she informed that HR has approved her outfit: “HR said I could wear this as long as I didn’t file for worker’s comp for punching myself in the face.”

Take a look at her new attire here:

Since being shared, both videos have received tons of views and likes. Many even took to the comments sections of the post to share their thoughts.

