Reporter proposes news anchor girlfriend on live television

A news anchor was left speechless after her colleague and her now-fiance decided to propose to her during a live telecast. A video of the proposal was shared on the Instagram page called Majically. Since being posted, it has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Snapshot of the proposal on live television.(Instagram/@Majically)

The clip opens to show Cornelia Nicholson, a news anchor for NBC affiliate WRCB-TV, announcing news while looking at the teleprompter. As she is reading the news, she soon realises that it is about to her. That's when her boyfriend and fellow reporter Riley Nagel enters with a bouquet and a ring in his hand. (Also Read: News anchor’s funny slip of the tongue on live TV sparks laughter)

"I have a very special report, for people at home, who don't know, Cornelia and I met in Montana, at a news station almost four years ago. And, when I first met you, I was very drawn to you. You have such an amazing personality, you are so bright, and you always light up the room when you come in and make everyone laugh," says Riley Nagel while proposing to Cornelia Nicholson. Then, he further pops the question and asks Nicholson to marry him.

Watch the video of Riley Nagel proposing to Cornelia Nicholson here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The share has also garnered close to 19,000 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their reactions. Several said congratulations to the couple and expressed their joy for them. (Also Read: 'What a moment': Man's heartfelt proposal is a hit with netizens)

Here's what people are saying about this wholesome proposal:

An individual wrote, "Crying with happiness. Congrats!" A second added, "Very sweet, congratulations!" A third commented, "Aww they’re so cute! Congrats! Best wishes!"

"Absolutely beautiful proposal and beautiful couple. Congratulations to you both. May God bless you and your family always," expressed a fourth. A fifth posted, "Congratulations. May God bless your marriage." "Congratulations, to a long and happy life filled with love and laughter," said a sixth.

