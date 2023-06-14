US man who went fishing, reels in a Jeep from water

Imagine you are enjoying a weekend of fishing and then something extraordinary unfolds before your eyes. In place of the anticipated fish, you unexpectedly reel in something far beyond your imagination—a car. This may sound like a scene out of a film, but believe it or not, someone actually caught a car from water while fishing.

Man finds Jeep in water.(Facebook/@Cheney Lake Party Cove)

On Memorial Day, John Mounce went crappie fishing at Cheney Lake, Kansas, USA, and got more than he expected. Nearly 16 feet below the surface, he discovered a Jeep that was reported stolen 33 years ago, reported KSN News. "As soon as I put my live scope on it, I knew immediately it was a vehicle. I saw the tires and the fender wheels really clear," said Mounce to KSN News. After noticing the car Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies met Mounce at his home to take a look at the pictures of the Jeep.

Later the authorities planned to take out the Jeep from the water. However, Sedgwick County Fire Department divers had problems locating the vehicle in the murky, dark water. Mounce claimed that they requested him to return to the lake to assist over the phone. But before he got there, one of the divers had already discovered the car. Cheney Lake Party Cove also posted pictures of the Jeep on their Facebook.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 30. Since being posted it has been liked over 700 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "What kind of bait was it hitting on!!!" A second shared, "Now everyone knows what that big one that got away really was. Good catch, lol" A third posted, "That’s awesome! How in the heck did I miss it! Good find."

