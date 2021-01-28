US medical team stuck in snow goes car to car to administer Covid-19 vaccine

Pictures of a team of healthcare workers who went car to car, after getting stuck in a snowstorm, to administer Covid-19 vaccine in the US are winning people over. Chances are their story will make you want to applaud them too.

The images, along with the incident, were shared on the official Facebook profile of Josephine County Public Health.

“When Josephine County Public Health staff and volunteers concluded their mass vaccination event at the Illinois Valley High School this afternoon, they never guessed they might be setting up an impromptu clinic on the way back to Grants Pass. But that's exactly what happened when a snowstorm stranded about 20 personnel on Highway 199 near Hayes Hill,” they wrote while sharing the images on Facebook.

In the next few lines, they described how the healthcare officials started walking in the snow to go from car to car offering the stranded motorists a chance to receive the vaccine.

“JCPH Director Mike Weber said it was one of the coolest operations he'd been a part of,” the organisation wrote and concluded the post.

Take a look at the images and the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has received tons of comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating the healthcare officials.

“I can't even begin to express how much I admire you all for reaching out to people right there and administering their vaccines. Thank You , Thank You, Thank You!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “This is awesome! Making history! How many people can say they got the Covid vaccine on the side of the road in the middle of a snow storm? 6!” shared another. “Above and beyond!!!! Great work. Thank you,” commented a third.

