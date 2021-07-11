US restaurant takes employees on Vegas trip as ‘they deserve a break’

A sweet gesture by a Kentucky restaurant has now earned tons of appreciation on the Internet. Called Ramen House Louisville, the owner of the eatery decided to say thank you to his employees by taking them on a Vegas trip.

A message was also shared on the eatery’s official Facebook page informing that they will remain close for a week and then adding the heartwarming reason behind the decision.

“Sorry we are closed this week… our employees have worked so hard and diligently through all the crazy times we went through. They deserve a break. So we've decided to take them to Vegas. We will return next week during normal business hours. Till then,” they wrote along with a victory hand emoticon. The post is complete with an image of the staff.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 2,200 reactions. It has also accumulated more than 1,400 shares. People shared how the gesture of the restaurant owner made them happy.

“I already loved y’all’s food but this is amazing, thank you for showing your employees that you appreciate them!” wrote a Facebook user. “Well deserved! Thanks for all you do. Now I know I’ll be craving Ramen House all week!” shared another. “Love this!! You all are awesome! Keep up the awesome work!” wrote a third.

In another post shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page, they documented how they visited Manizza’s Pizza Parlor in Vegas as the eatery invited them for free pizzas after seeing their story.

"I just don't think it should be all about the money. It should be about the relationships that we build, and I feel like, for the most part, all of my people love working for this restaurant. They believe in it, and they all have that accountability where they feel like it's part of them, and that's what I wanted to instill, and, you know, this is just a thank you gesture," Jonathan Ham, the owner of Ramen House Louisville, told ABC News. He added that those who were unable to visit were given bonuses.

What are your thoughts on this gesture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON