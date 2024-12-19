US woman claims to be vampire; she doesn't suck blood but has bizarre ritual with her husband

In the realm of the unknown, where the lines between reality and myth blur, a fascinating phenomenon has emerged, leaving a trail of intrigue and controversy in its wake. Meet Hellen Schweizer, a woman from the United States who has boldly claimed to be a vampire, sparking a maelstrom of reactions that range from utter disbelief to morbid curiosity. US woman, Hellen Schweizer, identifies as a Vampire(Screengrab/@Truly)

Hellen, affectionately known as "Vampire Hellie" on social media, has been unapologetic about her self-proclaimed vampirism, a declaration that has not only raised eyebrows but also strained relationships with those closest to her, including her husband, Jean.

As soon as Jean’s friends learnt of his wife’s unusual lifestyle, they severed ties with him, citing her self-identification as a vampire as the main reason.

While most people might ask, “Do vampires really exist?” and dismiss such claims as fantasy, Hellie’s story challenges those doubts. According to her, although she does not drink blood in the traditional vampire sense, she experiences physical symptoms and behaviours that align with what she believes to be vampiric traits. For instance, Hellie shared that she feels weak and her skin burns when exposed to sunlight, a sensation she claims signals a loss of energy. To recharge, she allegedly draws energy from her husband, Jean.

Hellie’s unique lifestyle and the couple’s dynamic were recently featured on the YouTube channel ‘Truly’, where they discussed their unconventional relationship. Jean, who had initially discovered Hellie’s self-declared vampire identity through her TikTok posts, admits that he didn’t fully understand the extent of her beliefs and practices until they began living together. Over time, he began to realise that Hellie wasn’t simply playing a character for attention online; she truly believes she is a vampire.

Take a look at the video:

The couple’s appearance on the show ‘Love Don’t Judge’ offered more insights into their relationship. Jean explained that, as they grew closer, he became aware of how deeply Hellie’s vampire persona influenced her daily life. She reported feeling nauseous, irritable, and dizzy when exposed to sunlight and described these symptoms as an urgent need to replenish her energy. On some occasions, even in public, Hellie turns to Jean for energy transfer, which involves sitting face-to-face and exchanging what she describes as “vital energy.”

Despite this unorthodox arrangement, Jean has been supportive, even agreeing before marriage to share his energy with Hellie. He made it clear, however, that it isn’t about blood consumption; they simply exchange energy in a manner Hellie believes helps restore her strength.

The couple’s lifestyle has not been embraced by everyone. Jean opened up about how his friends began distancing themselves when they learnt of Hellie’s identity. “They started questioning whether I was making the right decision by staying with someone who identifies as a vampire. Some of them even expressed concerns about her challenging religious beliefs, leading to the breakdown of those friendships,” he explained.

Jean also shared that when he talks about Hellie’s vampire identity, people often ask uncomfortable questions. While some react with confusion or disbelief, others grow strict or judgmental. Hellie’s presence in the local media further intensified the scrutiny.

As a result, Hellie says she no longer feels at ease in her city, where she faces harassment due to her appearance and lifestyle. Despite the backlash and the challenges she faces, the couple remains committed to one another, though it’s clear that their unconventional relationship has sparked more questions than answers.