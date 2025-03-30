US woman explains why she believes raising kids in India is better than in the US

An American mother who relocated to India nearly four years ago has sparked a conversation online after sharing why she believes her children will have a more enriching childhood in India compared to the United States. A US woman shared why she believes her kids will have a richer childhood in India.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Kristen Fischer, a mother of three, took to Instagram to post a video of her child walking in Indian street, accompanied by a thoughtful caption explaining her perspective. She wrote, "My kids will benefit so much by growing up in India. Here are just a few of the ways they will be better off spending their childhood in India instead of the USA."

Exposure to culture and languages

Fischer emphasised that living in India provides her children with a unique opportunity to develop cultural awareness and adaptability. "Living in India will expose my children to a rich diversity of cultures, languages, and customs. This helps them develop a deep understanding and appreciation for different cultures, encouraging open-mindedness and adaptability."

She also highlighted the advantage of multilingualism, stating, "India is home to numerous languages and dialects. My kids will learn Hindi and be exposed to many other languages, alongside English. Being multilingual boosts cognitive development, improves communication skills, and enhances future job prospects."

Broader perspective and resilience

Growing up in India, according to Fischer, will provide her children with a more global outlook. "They learn about global issues, regional challenges, and differing societal norms, which helps them develop a more nuanced perspective on global citizenship."

She also stressed that adapting to a new environment fosters resilience and independence. "Living in a different country requires children to navigate challenges, from adjusting to a new school system to understanding local customs. This builds resilience, problem-solving skills, and independence."

Emotional intelligence and family values

Fischer believes her children will develop higher emotional intelligence due to India's diverse social norms and family structures. "They learn to interact with a variety of people and understand different emotional cues, improving empathy and social skills."

She further added that India’s strong family bonds play a vital role in childhood development. "In many Indian families, there is an emphasis on close-knit relationships and extended family networks. This provides my kids with a sense of belonging, emotional support, and deeper familial connections that is very different from the more individualistic American model."

Gratitude and global connections

The post also touched upon the values of gratitude and simplicity. "Living in a country where some regions experience stark contrasts between wealth and poverty can teach children the value of gratitude, simplicity, and the importance of appreciating what they have."

Fischer concluded by noting that her children will also benefit from global networks. "My kids will form friendships with people from all over the world. These connections can serve as a global network for their benefit in their career later in life."

Social media reactions

Her post has garnered over 3,000 likes and sparked a discussion among social media users. Many praised her for her perspective on raising children in India.

One user commented, "Your children are very fortunate to live and be raised in the Indian culture." Another pointed out, "Also… a very strong and diverse microbiome."

Some were appreciative of her outlook, with one remarking, "Your vision is so positive about everything in India, and it will reflect in your kids too." Another user wrote, "What impressed me is your willingness to learn and appreciate diversity."

Others noted how her perspective contrasted with the typical view many Indians have. "I appreciate your farsightedness. We Indians always see the other side of the river as greener."