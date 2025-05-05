Menu Explore
US woman fulfils her mother’s lifelong dream to visit Paris, captures her priceless reaction to Eiffel Tower

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 05, 2025 08:45 AM IST

A US woman shared a viral video of her mother’s emotional reaction to seeing the Eiffel Tower for the first time.

For many, travelling with a loved one brings a special kind of joy, and when that person is your mother, it becomes a memory of a lifetime. Crystal Nicole, a US-based influencer, recently took her mother on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Paris, where she had the opportunity to capture her mother's emotional reaction upon seeing the iconic Eiffel Tower for the very first time. Nicole’s heartfelt video of the moment has since gone viral, melting the hearts of countless viewers.

A viral video showed a mother’s emotional reaction as she saw the Eiffel Tower for the first time.(Instagram/iamcrystalnicolee)
A viral video showed a mother’s emotional reaction as she saw the Eiffel Tower for the first time.(Instagram/iamcrystalnicolee)

(Also read: ‘They are living life, we are surviving it’: Indian man voices frustration after visiting Paris, Zurich)

The emotional moment captured on camera

The video, shared by Nicole on Instagram, shows her mother, who has grey hair and wears glasses, sitting in the back seat of a car. She gazes calmly out of the window, unaware of what’s to come. As the Eiffel Tower comes into view, her face suddenly lights up with excitement and amazement. "I always read about it. But now my eyes are on it. Look at that," she exclaims. Her joy is so palpable that she immediately pulls out her phone to capture the moment for herself, ensuring that the memory is preserved forever.

Nicole adds a touching caption to the post: “POV: Your mum, who is obsessed with the Eiffel Tower, has no idea she’ll be staying at the hotel with the best Eiffel Tower view.” In a further emotional message, she writes, “Turning her dreams into realities; it’s like she turned into a kid again.”

Watch the clip here:

Heartwarming reactions

The video, which has now racked up an impressive 2 million views, has sparked an outpouring of heartwarming reactions from viewers. Many shared their own experiences and emotions in response to the touching scene. One user commented, "This made me cry, such a beautiful moment. I can only imagine how special that trip was for you both." Another added, "I’m smiling ear to ear watching all of these clips."

(Also read: US woman flies to India after falling in love with man from remote Andhra Pradesh village. Watch)

Others were equally moved, with one person writing, "Seeing a dream come true for someone you love is the best feeling in the world. This made my heart melt." Many also praised Nicole for making her mother’s dream come true, with one remarking, "You’ve given your mum a gift she’ll treasure forever, and it’s clear she’s so grateful."

News / Trending / US woman fulfils her mother's lifelong dream to visit Paris, captures her priceless reaction to Eiffel Tower
