US woman flies to India after falling in love with man from remote Andhra Pradesh village. Watch

A love story between a US woman and an Indian man is melting hearts everywhere. A video shows how the two, despite belonging to different worlds, met on Instagram and then dated for months before finally meeting each other in real life. Jackie from the US and Chandhan from India fell in love after chatting on Instagram. (Instagram/@jaclyn.forero)

“14 months together and ready for a BIG new chapter,” Jaclyn Forero, a photographer, wrote on Instagram. She shared the video documenting their journey. While replying to remarks on the video’s comments section, Forero shared that she is nine years older than the Indian man, Chandan.

In the video, Forero shared how they started communicating on Instagram and then shifted to video calls. The video, a montage of short clips, shows them speaking over video calls. The footage also captures Forero and Chandan meeting in real life for the first time.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

People couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s story, with many wishing them the best of luck for their future. An individual posted, “Very similar to our story. We met here on Instagram. Seven months later, I was flying to India to marry him! That was 3 1/2 years ago, and he just arrived in the US last April! It’s a crazy journey but so worth it.” Another added, “They both are so beautiful, beautiful-looking humans.”

A third joked, “As a professional hater, can't hate this… too cute.” A fourth wrote, “This is adorable! You found your soulmate! He has kind eyes.”

Jackie and Chandhan’s love story:

The couple manages a YouTube channel, and its bio gives a glimpse into their love story. “A divorced Christian mother struggling to find love centered on faith meets a younger man on Instagram living in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh. With a vast list of breaking cultural norms like age, culture, race, and financial status, the story of Jackie and Chandhan shows that a man with nothing by the world's standards has everything to offer when the cry of one woman's heart was for a man after God's own heart,” it reads.