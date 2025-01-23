Heartwarming love story of elderly couple moves internet to tears: ‘Dadu kon sa vrat kiya tha’

In an era where the internet is flooded with tales of fleeting relationships, the enduring love story of an elderly couple married for 60 years has captured the internet's heart. A video shared on Instagram by creator Anish Bhagat beautifully narrates the unwavering bond between his grandparents, leaving viewers teary-eyed. The video, a moving tribute to timeless love, poses a poignant question: "Does love like this exist in this generation?" As poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning once wrote, "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways," this tale of devotion reminds us of the depths love can reach when nurtured over a lifetime. The video has over 6 million views. (Instagram/@anishbhagatt)

The video begins with Bhagat recounting how his grandparents, now in their twilight years, continue to embody the essence of love and companionship. "My grandparents have been married for 60 years. They are at the age where they keep getting unwell. This time, Dadu was admitted to the hospital in the ICU," he narrates. The scene then transitions to Dadu's return home in a car, welcomed with warmth and care by Dadi, who is seen preparing food for him with loving hands.

The video captures a touching moment where Dadi carries a bouquet of flowers to greet Dadu, her gesture accompanied by a light-hearted comment from a family member: "Bahao phool barasao, mera mehboob aya hai." As Dadi lovingly feeds Dadu with her hands, Bhagat sums up the scene with a heartfelt realisation, "Shayad yehi pyaar hota hai."

Take a look at the video:

Viewers were quick to shower love in the comments section. One user wrote, "Nazar don't even try to come near them!!!" Another added, "Yours is the home I want to build." A third commented, "Expecting this kind of relationship in this era of situationship. God bless them." Among the light-hearted remarks, a user humorously asked, "Dada ji ne kon sa vrat kiya tha?"

