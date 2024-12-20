Instagram’s cherished couple’s love story ends as Bibek Pangeni succumbs to cancer

In an era where "situationships" dominate and love stories fade faster than Instagram trends, Srijana and Bibek Pangeni redefined true devotion. Their love wasn’t built on extravagant vacations or flashy social media gestures—it was about unwavering support during life’s darkest moments. Tragically, their inspiring journey has ended with Bibek’s passing, leaving their followers heartbroken. Nepali couple's inspiring love ended in tragedy as Bibek Pangeni lost his battle with cancer. (Instagram/crzana_subedi_)

Chronicling a battle against cancer

The Nepali couple captured widespread attention when Srijana began sharing their battle with cancer on Instagram. From Bibek’s diagnosis at stage 1 to its rapid progression to stage 4, the journey was a harrowing one. As his health declined, even stealing his ability to recognise his wife at times, Srijana’s resilience shone. She was his caregiver, cheerleader, and a constant source of strength, refusing to let him give up.

Their story touched hearts across the internet, offering a raw, unfiltered look into the realities of fighting a terminal illness.

A birthday filled with hope

In August, Bibek’s 32nd birthday provided a fleeting moment of joy. Srijana celebrated with balloons and flowers, capturing a rare smile from her husband. It was a snapshot of hope—a glimpse of a love that seemed unbreakable. For a brief moment, it felt like their story might defy the odds.

But life had other plans. By December, rumours began circulating about Bibek’s passing. A Nepali news portal later confirmed the devastating news, though the family has yet to issue an official statement.

Internet mourns the loss

As the news spread, Srijana’s Instagram was flooded with heartfelt messages from followers grieving alongside her. Many called her dedication to Bibek a “beacon of hope” in a world filled with fleeting relationships.

One user commented, “This love story is what we need to believe in again, even if it ended in heartbreak.” Another wrote, “Srijana’s strength and devotion will inspire countless people.”

Others shared personal reflections, with one follower admitting, “I cried watching their last reel. It’s a painful reminder to cherish our loved ones.” Another simply said, “Rest in peace, Bibek. Your love story will live forever in our hearts.”