This Gujarati-Marwari couple went viral for their dance to ‘Chaudhari’. Now their love story is winning hearts

A bride in a stunning green ensemble walks up to her groom on their wedding day, takes his hands, and playfully pulls him forward before breaking into a dance to Mame Khan’s chartbuster Chaudhary. The groom watches with a smile, taking in the surprise, until the song reaches its crescendo - then, in a heartwarming twist, he joins her, drawing loud cheers from the guests. A bride stunned her groom with a dance to Chaudhary during their wedding(Instagram/shaddiwithshahs)

This magical moment, captured on video, has taken the internet by storm. The Chaudhary dance video, brimming with unfiltered joy, has racked up over 35 million views on Instagram since it was posted last week.

But if you thought the video was cute, wait till you read about the couple’s love story.

A Gujarati-Marwari love story

The dance video features Meet and Jinal Shah, two people who met in school and became friends until love blossomed between them.

According to Culture Gully, Meet Shah was born in Rajasthan's Nimbahera. He and his family settled in Surat, Gujarat. Meet met Jinal Shah in school - they were classmates who shared the same bench, but it wasn’t love at first sight.

Jinal belonged to a Gujarati Jain family. They became good friends, and although they went different ways after college, their friendship stood the test of time.

“When we got close, she didn't want to act on her feelings because she didn't want to risk our friendship,” Meet was quoted as saying by Culture Gully. It was Jinal who first confessed her feelings for Meet, and it became the start of a beautiful relationship.

“I didn't know what love was, but the more I got to know her, the more I fell in love. She became my everything in life, the one I turn to for everything that happens in life.”

He is a Marwari from Rajasthan. She is Gujarati. But their love story transcends cultural norms. According to Culture Gully, “Jinal accepts Meet's Marwadi culture with enthusiasm, while he celebrates her Gujarati background.”