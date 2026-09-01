2.37 lakh to remove a tooth?’: NRI in US considers flying to India after seeing dental bill

An Indian man who has been living in the United States for the past 15 years has sparked a discussion online after sharing the high cost he was quoted for dental treatment. Comparing the expense with prices in India, he even wondered whether booking a flight home for treatment would make more financial sense.

A man in the US considered flying to India after his dental treatment was quoted at $2,500 ( ₹2.37 lakh) after insurance. (Instagram/@desidadinamerica)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Nitin Malhotra, shared a video detailing his experience after visiting a dentist due to tooth pain.

Man shocked by dental treatment cost in US

"In America, $2,500 just to take out a tooth? Even after factoring in your insurance, you have to pay $2,500 out of your own pocket. Meanwhile in India, this work gets done within 15,000 or 20,000 rupees. Today my tooth was aching, and I went to the doctor to get it checked. They asked me, 'Brother, which insurance do you have?' I showed them my insurance card, showing I have this dental insurance. First, they took an X-ray of my tooth. Well, they charged $180 for the X-ray."

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to claim that the overall cost of his treatment before insurance adjustments was significantly higher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to claim that the overall cost of his treatment before insurance adjustments was significantly higher. {{/usCountry}}

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"Then after checking everything, they said, 'Normally your bill would be $8,000, but after insurance cuts/adjustments, you will have to pay $2,500.' $2,500? I checked flight tickets; my flight ticket to India comes to around $1,200. If I go there and get it done, I'll get full teeth cleaning and everything taken care of... this... I need to get this broken tooth fixed."

At the conversion shared with the post, $2,500 amounts to approximately ₹2,37,297.

‘Should I go to India?’

Malhotra then asked viewers whether travelling to India for dental care would be a better option.

"What do you think - should I go to India to get my tooth treated, or get it done in America? In America, a single dental treatment is $2,500, whereas in India, if you want a root canal, teeth cleaning, and complete dental care, it gets done within 10,000 to 15,000 rupees."

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The clip was shared with the caption, "USA Healthcare Reality."

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post drew several reactions from social media users, with many commenting on the difference in treatment costs. One user wrote, "At this point, just book the flight to India," while another said, "Dental care in the US is very expensive." A third person commented, "Healthcare costs in America are on another level," while another echoed the man's comparison, writing, "The flight is cheaper than the treatment."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)