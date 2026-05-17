Alex Cooper expecting first baby with husband Matt Kaplan: What is couple's net worth?
Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, has a net worth of $60 million and recently signed a $125 million contract with Sirius.
Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, announced that she and her husband, Matt Kaplan, are expecting their first child together.
In a carousel of Instagram photos shared on May 17, showcasing her growing baby bump, she captioned it, "Our family."
In the charming images, Matt is seen sitting in a chair with his back to the camera while Alex, dressed in flowing white pants and a matching crop top, perches on the arm of the chair.
As Alex gently places a hand on her belly, her husband playfully rests a hand on her thigh, eliciting a smile from the podcaster.
Also Read: Dianna Russini's old remark about Mike Vrabel's wife sparks buzz amid scandal: ‘Evil movie villan’
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan's love story
The love story of Alex and Matt began during a Zoom call in 2020. Initially, when they started dating, Alex kept their relationship a secret, referring to the Hollywood producer as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" until their engagement in 2023, when she finally disclosed his identity.{{/usCountry}}
The love story of Alex and Matt began during a Zoom call in 2020. Initially, when they started dating, Alex kept their relationship a secret, referring to the Hollywood producer as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" until their engagement in 2023, when she finally disclosed his identity.{{/usCountry}}
A year later, Alex and Matt exchanged vows in a modest beachside ceremony in Riviera Maya, Mexico.{{/usCountry}}
A year later, Alex and Matt exchanged vows in a modest beachside ceremony in Riviera Maya, Mexico.{{/usCountry}}
"It was everything we wanted it to be," Alex, 31, shared with Vogue at that time. “It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it.”{{/usCountry}}
"It was everything we wanted it to be," Alex, 31, shared with Vogue at that time. “It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it.”{{/usCountry}}
What is Alex Cooper's net worth?{{/usCountry}}
What is Alex Cooper's net worth?{{/usCountry}}
Alexandra Cooper is a prominent American podcast host with a net worth estimated at $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
She gained national recognition through the podcast "Call Her Daddy," which she co-hosted with Sofia Franklyn from 2018 until 2020. The podcast initially attracted an audience on the Barstool Sports podcast network, where it debuted in 2018. Following a disagreement, Sofia departed from the show and subsequently launched her own podcast titled “Sofia with an F”, Celebrity Net Worth reported.
Alex continued to host Call Her Daddy and in June 2021, she entered into a three-year exclusive agreement with Spotify worth $60 million for the show. Under the terms of this Spotify contract, Alex Cooper was guaranteed a minimum annual income of $20 million for her role as host. In August 2024, she signed a new three-year contract with Sirius valued at $125 million, effectively increasing her average yearly earnings to $40 million.
What is the net worth of Matt Kaplan?
Citing sources, Parade Magazine reported that Matt Kaplan's estimated net worth is approximately $50 million, attributed to his significant contributions as a film and television producer, in addition to various other business endeavors.