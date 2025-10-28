Amazon under fire for 30k job cuts, netizens blame AI for ‘destroying economy’

Amazon is planning to lay off at least 30,000 employees, which is nearly 10 per cent of its roughly 350,000 corporate workforce, to make up for “overhiring” during the pandemic, reports Reuters. The e-commerce and tech giant will replace at least 14,000 workers with generative AI. Internet reacts as Amazon announces 30,000 job cuts, blame AI for ‘destroying economy’(REUTERS)

Amazon to lay off 30,000 employees

The decision to lay off 30,000 employees marks the largest corporate job cuts in Amazon’s history, according to CNBC. The layoffs will reduce “bureaucracy” and help Amazon invest “in our biggest bets”, Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, wrote in a blog post.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in June this year that the company would shrink its workforce because of generative AI. She told staffers that Amazon required “fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today”, as per CNBC.

Amazon faces backlash over decision to cut 30,000 jobs

Amazon has been facing strong criticism for its decision to cut 30,000 jobs. Spencer Hakimian, the founder of Tolou Capital Management, condemned the move. “AI is destroying the economy,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Amazon gutting 30,000 jobs while its CEO gets richer by the minute,” wrote another user. “Classic corporate greed,” they added. An account by the name Jane of North claimed, “The Waltons and Bezos want Americans poor, hungry, and desperate”.

Meanwhile, US Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, tweeted that Amazon is planning to “replace 600,000 workers with robots as Jeff Bezos accelerates his plan to automate warehouses.” He also pointed out that the e-commerce giant received a “$16 billion tax break” from US President Donald Trump this year.

