Arvind Jain, IITian founder of $7.2 billion company, says AI will never replace single employee

At a time when more and more tech companies are carrying out AI-driven layoffs, one Silicon Valley founder says that artificial intelligence will never replace a single worker. Arvind Jain, the founder and CEO of AI-powered enterprise search platform Glean, says that no roles will be eliminated due to AI — at least not yet.

‘AI will never replace humans’

Arvind Jain is the founder and CEO of Glean

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“I don’t think AI—or actually, for me, hopefully forever, too—AI never replaces any human, and it just actually augments us, enables us, allows us to do higher quality work,” Jain said onstage at Fortune’s Workplace Innovation Summit.

“There are many who will talk about [whether] you can replace this role with AI, or that role with AI. But practically we work with the largest enterprises in the world, and we’re not seeing any role getting eliminated—not today,” added the Indian-origin entrepreneur.

Jain’s predictions about the future of the workforce are different from the general opinion in business circles. Dario Amodei, the chief executive of Anthropic, has repeatedly warned that artificial intelligence could eliminate up to half of white-collar jobs in the coming years.

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{{^usCountry}} JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, too, has similarly said AI-driven efficiencies may lead to job cuts, while also backing locally led efforts to prevent companies from carrying out mass layoffs in the name of AI. Meanwhile, Jim Farley has cautioned that AI could replace “literally half” of white-collar workers in the United States, Fortune reported. Who is Arvind Jain? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, too, has similarly said AI-driven efficiencies may lead to job cuts, while also backing locally led efforts to prevent companies from carrying out mass layoffs in the name of AI. Meanwhile, Jim Farley has cautioned that AI could replace “literally half” of white-collar workers in the United States, Fortune reported. Who is Arvind Jain? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arvind Jain is the Indian-American founder and CEO of Glean. He is based in Palo Alto, California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arvind Jain is the Indian-American founder and CEO of Glean. He is based in Palo Alto, California. {{/usCountry}}

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Jain holds a degree in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. After IIT, he went on to pursue a master’s degree in the same subject from the University of Washington.

He started his career with Microsoft in 1997, where he spent two years.

Before founding Glean, Jain spent over 10 years at Google as a Distinguished Engineer, working on products including Google Search, Maps, and YouTube.

In 2014, Jain co-founded Rubrik, a cloud data management and cybersecurity company that later became one of Silicon Valley’s prominent enterprise tech firms.

He launched Glean in 2019 to solve a major workplace problem: helping employees quickly find information scattered across company apps and documents.

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Glean’s valuation has surged rapidly under him. The startup was valued at about $1 billion in 2022, then $2.2 billion in early 2024, $4.6 billion later that year, and reportedly reached a $7.2 billion valuation in 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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