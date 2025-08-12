Ashley Biden divorce row: What is Joe Biden's daughter's net worth? Here are details

Ashley Biden, daughter of former US President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden, has filed for divorce from her husband and plastic surgeon, Dr Howard Krein. The divorce documents were submitted by Ashley in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on August 11, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Ashley Biden filed for divorce from Dr Howard Krein on Monday.(AFP)

The estranged couple, who tied the knot on June 2, 2012, is parting ways after staying together for 13 years, People magazine reported.

On Monday, Ashley shared a photograph of herself walking through a park on Instagram Stories. The now-deleted image showed her giving a thumbs up, while Beyoncé's hit single Freedom could be heard in the background.

Besides this, the 44-year-old had even reposted the quote, “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before".

Ashley and Howard met each other in 2010 through her older brother, Beau, who died in 2015 after battling cancer. Their wedding ceremony was held at the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. This was the same church where Ashley was baptized. Post their marriage, they shifted to a $1.3 million property in Philadelphia, while Krein worked at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

What does Ashley Biden do?

The youngest daughter of the former US President received a master's degree from the School of Social Policy and Practice, University of Pennsylvania, in 2010. She is best known for her social work.

At first, she wanted to be a therapist, but she later said in a 2023 interview that it was not the right choice for her. “It was very traumatic,” she told Elle about her internship at the Seaford House.

After completing her education, Ashley went on to join Delaware Center for Justice, a nonprofit organization. She first served as its associate executive director in 2012 and was later named the executive director. She left the organization in 2019 and then started working on her father's campaign trail, according to Parade magazine.

Besides this, she is famous as a fashion designer and came out with her Livelihood brand in 2017.

Net worth

Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 to $2.5 million, as per estimates from BioGossip and GoBankingRates.

A few years back, statistics from Zippia.com showed that Ashley got an annual income in the range of $61,000 to $122,000 as a CEO and entrepreneur.

As of 2022, BioGossip.com estimated her total earnings at $1 million, while GoBankingRates pegged it around $2.5 million.

