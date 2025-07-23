‘F*ck him and everybody around him’: Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has some major beef with Hollywood actor George Clooney

If you thought Joe Biden stepping down from the presidential race would end all the drama that surrounds the family, you thought wrong, but it's not your fault. Leading the charge for the most recent breakdown in US politics is Hunter Biden, the second son of former president Joe Biden and his first wife, the late Neilia Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden and George Clooney

In a profanity-laced, three-hour sit-down with US outlet Channel 5, Hunter went scorched earth — targeting actor and longtime Democratic supporter George Clooney, defending his father’s legacy, and directly denying any link to the baggie of cocaine found at the White House in 2023.

The Clooney saga

“F*** him!” Hunter said of Clooney, who had recently penned an op-ed in The New York Times urging the Democratic party to find a new nominee for the 2024 race — a not-so-subtle call for Biden to step aside. “F*** him and everybody around him. I don’t have to be f***ing nice.” The personal animosity seems to run deep. Referring to Quentin Tarantino’s infamous comment that Clooney isn’t a “movie star,” Hunter agreed wholeheartedly. “F***ing George Clooney is not a fing actor. He is f***ing like … I don’t know what he is. He’s a brand.”

He didn’t stop there. “What do you have to do with fing anything?” Hunter asked rhetorically. “What right do you have to step on a man who’s given… his f***ing life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full-page ad in the f***ing New York Times?”

Behind the scenes, Hunter claimed Clooney’s real issue may be more personal than political. He alleged that Clooney, whose wife Amal Clooney helped push for an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was furious when President Biden publicly criticized the ICC’s decision.

“He was bitching to the White House staff, the senior staff that he was so angry that the president would criticise the arrest warrant,” Hunter said. “He was very, very angry that my dad did not pay homage to her or something.”

Hunter's issues with substance abuse

The interview, already making waves online, comes amid renewed scrutiny of Hunter’s past — particularly his struggles with substance abuse. With President Trump back in office, the FBI has reopened the case of the mystery cocaine found in the West Wing in 2023 and all eyes, unfair or not, are on Hunter. But he’s not having it. “Why would I bring cocaine into the White House and stick it into a cubby outside … the situation room in the West Wing?” he asked, adding that he’s been sober since June 2019.

Whether you believe him or not, one thing’s for sure: Hunter won’t be going quietly. Not about his father. Not about Clooney. And definitely not about cocaine.