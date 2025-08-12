Who is Dr. Howard Krein? Inside Ashley Biden’s estranged husband’s life and career as she files for divorce

Dr. Howard Krein, the now-estranged husband of Ashley Biden, is back in the headlines amidst reports that the couple is ending their marriage. As per People, Ashley Biden, daughter of former President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, filed for divorce in August 2025 after 13 years of marriage. The duo's divorce papers were submitted in Philadelphia. On the same day, Ashley posted a cryptic Instagram story, Beyoncé’s Freedom playing, a thumbs-up picture, and a short quote about fresh beginnings and setting boundaries. All about Ashely Biden's estranged husband, Howard Krein.(Instagram/h_krein_md/ashleyblazerbiden)

Who is Howard Krein?

Krein’s life and career go way beyond his marriage. Born and raised in New Jersey, he built his name as a top otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He is also a professor in facial, plastic and reconstructive surgery, plus co-director of the university’s facial aesthetic center. Over the years, he’s trained many young doctors, balancing surgical work with teaching.

Before medicine, Krein had a rugged, hands-on early life. He took part in weekly rodeo competitions as a teen and even volunteered as a firefighter. His academic path was just as intense, earning both an MD and a PhD in cell and developmental biology.

Also read: Ashley Biden files for divorce from Dr. Howard Krein after 13-yr of marriage, shares series of veiled Instagram stories

Ashley Biden and Howard Krein's relationship timeline

Ashley and Krein’s story began in 2010. Her late brother, Beau Biden, introduced them, according to People. Krein proposed her within a year, after getting Joe Biden’s blessing. The duo got married in June 2012 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Delaware, in a warm ceremony blending Jewish and Catholic traditions.

During the 2020 US presidential race, Krein quietly advised the Biden campaign on health matters in the early COVID-19 months. At the same time, he was chief medical officer for StartUp Health, a health-tech firm, which some critics said could be a conflict of interest.

FAQs

Q: Who is Howard Krein?

A: He’s an otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Q: How did Krein and Ashley Biden meet?

A: They were introduced by Ashley’s late brother, Beau Biden, in 2010.

Q: When did they marry?

A: The couple wed in June 2012 in Delaware.

Q: Why is their divorce in the news?

A: Ashley Biden filed for divorce in August 2025, ending their 13-year marriage.

Q: What was Krein’s role in the US 2020 election?

A: He offered health advice to Joe Biden’s campaign during the pandemic.