Astronomer 'kiss-cam' scandal results in an unlikely winner: Pornhub

The alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, caught on a Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ on Wednesday, is fueling a massive spike in adult content searches on Pornhub, according to a TMZ report. The publication cited internal data from the adult site to add that there was a 19% increase in searches for “cheating” and “affair” since the ‘kiss cam’ fiasco broke. Pornhub witnessed a spike in searches for 'cheating' after the Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal broke (Unsplash)

TMZ obtained data showing Pornhub traffic surging, with keywords like “cheating couple,” “cheating husband,” “caught cheating,” and “office sex” rising over 20%.

Read More: Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot face brutal action post ‘kiss cam’ fallout; Astronomer takes final call

According to the report, searches for “office affair” and “boss and employee” also climbed, while popular titles include “Dirty Office Threesome,” “Office Babe HOTEL HOOKUP during professional BUSINESS TRIP,” and “I f**k my boss in the office and record him so he will raise my salary or his wife will find out!”

This comes as Byron and Cabot were filmed cuddling during Coldplay’s Gillette Stadium concert, with frontman Chris Martin quipping, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

The clip, shared widely, led to affair rumors, prompting Astronomer to announce a formal investigation on Friday. The company has placed both executives on leave, with interim CEO Pete DeJoy stepping in.

Read More: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ‘negotiating’ exit, expected to resign after Coldplay ‘cheating’ row: Report

Astronomer issues statement

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the company said in a statement posted on LinkedIn.

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave,” it added in another post.

Cabot and Byron are yet to address the controversy.