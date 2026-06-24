Bill Gates admits to 3 extra-marital affairs, but says ‘I never had an STD’ during bombshell Epstein testimony

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates revealed the identities of three women with whom he had extramarital affairs during a closed-door congressional interview on June 10, with the details becoming public after a transcript of his testimony was released on Tuesday.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates departs after a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 10, 2026. (AFP)

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The testimony was part of a congressional investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged attempts to gain leverage over Gates after learning about his relationships outside his marriage.

Gates said Epstein appeared to have considered using the information as a form of pressure, though he maintained that he was never successfully blackmailed.

Bill Gates on his affairs

Gates, 70, told the US House Oversight Committee that two of the women were Russian — bridge player Mila Antonova and nuclear scientist Karima Nigmatulina.

He later acknowledged a third affair involving medical entrepreneur Dr Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt after lawmakers questioned him about an email linked to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report in The Telegraph.

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{{^usCountry}} Gates said Epstein became aware of his affairs and later appeared to use that knowledge in an attempt to strengthen his position during discussions involving Gates’ former science adviser Boris Nikolic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gates said Epstein became aware of his affairs and later appeared to use that knowledge in an attempt to strengthen his position during discussions involving Gates’ former science adviser Boris Nikolic. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Melinda Gates says she feels ‘unbelievable sadness’ over claims about husband Bill in Epstein files; Elon Musk reacts)

During the testimony, Gates was initially discussing the two Russian women when lawmakers showed him an email in which Epstein had mentioned Dr Jacobs Nesselrodt, whose name had previously been hidden in released versions of the document.

Asked about the reference, Gates acknowledged the relationship.

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“Well, there was a time when I had an affair with Dr Jacobs [Nesselrodt]. So that may fit that category,” Gates said.

Gates had previously told employees at his philanthropic foundation that Epstein had discovered two affairs, but the congressional questioning revealed that Epstein may also have known about the third relationship.

Gates denies Epstein-related allegations

Bill Gates denied claims that he had engaged in any wrongdoing connected to Epstein’s crimes and said he was unaware of the financier’s abuse of women and girls.

He told lawmakers he may have unknowingly been around victims because some women connected to Epstein had worked for him.

Gates also rejected claims that he had contracted a sexually transmitted infection or secretly provided medication to anyone. He said it was possible he had once expressed concern about a health issue to Boris Nikolic, but denied that the concern resulted in any infection.

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“I never had an STD ... I’ve said I may have indicated some concern about whether I had an STD; I don’t recall that. But I never had an STD. I never gave medicines to anyone covertly,” Gates said.

(Also read: Epstein files update: Bill Gates got STD from ‘Russian girls’; ex-wife Melinda, Musk in latest release)

Gates says he met Epstein over philanthropy

Gates said he met Epstein between 2011 and 2014, estimating that their interactions included around 12 to 14 meetings and two Skype calls.

He said most discussions were related to philanthropy, including efforts to bring potential donors to global health initiatives. Gates acknowledged that meeting Epstein, despite knowing about his previous sex offence conviction, was a mistake.

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Gates said he eventually ended contact after Epstein’s promises of helping attract wealthy donors did not lead to results.