Melinda Gates says she feels ‘unbelievable sadness’ over claims about husband Bill in Epstein files; Elon Musk reacts

Elon Musk has responded to Melinda French Gates’ reaction to the Epstein files suggesting that her husband, Bill Gates, got an STD from “Russian girls” and planned to secretly medicate her. This comes after the Department of Justice on Friday released the largest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files to date, which included three million more pages of documents, and thousands of videos and images. Melinda expresses ‘sadness’ over Bill Gates-Epstein claims; Elon Musk responds (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP, photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

An NPR reporter asked Melinda, as seen in a video, “The emails in the files suggest that Bill Gates had additional affairs and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted infection and that he was going to give you the medicine without you knowing. His representative has said all of this is false. It is not on you to have to respond to the details of that alleged behaviour, but I wonder what your dominant emotion is when you read these news articles with these details.”

“Sad, just unbelievable sadness,” Melinda replied. “And again, I'm able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, my God, how did that happen to those girls, right?”

“I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it’s just sad. That’s the truth,” she added.

Sharing a video of the conversation, Musk wrote on X, “Wow”.