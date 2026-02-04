Melinda Gates says she feels ‘unbelievable sadness’ over claims about husband Bill in Epstein files; Elon Musk reacts
Elon Musk responded after Melinda Gates reacted to the Epstein files claiming Bill Gates got an STD from “Russian girls” and planned to secretly medicate her.
Elon Musk has responded to Melinda French Gates’ reaction to the Epstein files suggesting that her husband, Bill Gates, got an STD from “Russian girls” and planned to secretly medicate her. This comes after the Department of Justice on Friday released the largest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files to date, which included three million more pages of documents, and thousands of videos and images.
An NPR reporter asked Melinda, as seen in a video, “The emails in the files suggest that Bill Gates had additional affairs and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted infection and that he was going to give you the medicine without you knowing. His representative has said all of this is false. It is not on you to have to respond to the details of that alleged behaviour, but I wonder what your dominant emotion is when you read these news articles with these details.”
“Sad, just unbelievable sadness,” Melinda replied. “And again, I'm able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, my God, how did that happen to those girls, right?”
“I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it’s just sad. That’s the truth,” she added.
Sharing a video of the conversation, Musk wrote on X, “Wow”.
Bill Gates and the Epstein files
The newly released Epstein files alleged that Bill contracted sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) after sexual encounters with "Russian girls.” Epstein wrote in emails that Bill had to come to him to facilitate trysts with married women, and to get medication to treat an STI from "sex with Russian girls." The convicted sex offender also claimed that Bill wanted to give that STI medication to Melinda in secret.
"To add insult to the injury you then implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis," read one of the emails from Epstein.
Melinda opened up more about the allegations in an interview on NPR's Wild Card podcast.
"For me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage," Melinda said. "Whatever questions remain there of what — I can't even begin to know all of it — those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me."
A spokesperson for Bill Gates has denied the allegations, telling NPR, "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."
