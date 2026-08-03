Chad Williams: US Navy man doxed as Idaho Twin Falls shooting suspect reacts; 'A little confused…'

The mass shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho, is one of the deadliest the US has seen in recent times. Three were killed and at least seven were injured as the shooter, Chad Williams, 24, opened fire at an In-N-Out outlet.

US Navy's Chad Williams, doxxed on social media as the Idaho Twin Falls shooting suspect, has reacted. (Chad Williams/ Facebook)

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The Twin Falls Police Department took 24 hours to release the identity of the suspect, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But in his press conference on Sunday afternoon, Twin Falls Police Department Chief Matthew Hicks did not release any additional details regarding Chad Williams. Hicks said that Williams "acted alone" and his motive is under investigation, with Williams' parents cooperating in the probe.

As is usual with cases like this, a slew of misinformation spread about the suspect. Before the identity reveal on Sunday, multiple names were being floated on social media, one of which even Chief Hicks debunked. And after the name came, a similar undertaking unfolded to uncover the digital footprints of Chad Williams.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Jordan Salinas' old post goes viral after Twin Falls shooting, ‘Train like your life depends on it’ US Navy Man Doxed Following Identification {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Jordan Salinas' old post goes viral after Twin Falls shooting, ‘Train like your life depends on it’ US Navy Man Doxed Following Identification {{/usCountry}}

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The Twin Falls Police Department did not release any details regarding Chad Williams, beyond his age and his death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There was no information on his background, motive or even an image. Under the circumstances, internet sleuths dug up the name and spread screenshots of the profile picture of a US Army personnel, also called Chad Williams, falsely identifying him as the suspect in the Twin Falls, Idaho shooting.

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His profile picture on Facebook, his service details, and all other available public data points from the profile made viral on social media. Out of nowhere, Chad Williams was at the center of social media, even though he has no relation to Twin Falls whatsoever.

What was the impact of the misidentification? Chad Williams has spoken up about it in a video on Facebook late on Sunday after his photo started going viral.

Also read: Inside Jordan Salinas' mind: Idaho ‘hero’ who confronted Twin Falls shooter Chad Williams reveals training details

Navy Personnel Chad Williams Speaks Out

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"Everyone's been using my name, my picture, my face," he said in a Facebook live video, which is still available on his profile. "A lot of news agencies are linking my name to it, so I'm trying to clear the air. I've got the US Navy involved; everyone's already aware of what is going on. I'm just trying to make sure that it is taken care of."

"People are saying that I'm the shooter because my profile picture was falsely used and it is now widespread everywhere. There's a lot of misinformation being pushed on there. So, I'm making sure that I'm clearing my name. Because, obviously, I'm still here."

"Just a little confused. A little taken aback. Now my chief is calling me," he added.

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One of the three deceased and one of the seven injured were employees of In-N-Out, the company confirmed on Sunday. Among the seven injured, two have been treated and released, three are in stable condition, while two are critical, the Twin Falls Police Department said.