Chandra Nagamallaiah's death: Indian-origin man's beheading sparks fury against US media, immigration laws

The brutal killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian origin motel manager in Dallas, Texas, has sparked massive outrage on the internet, with many questioning the US media for its coverage and the US immigration policies. Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded over an argument with a co-worker. (File Photo)

A shocking crime in broad daylight

According to NBC News, the 53-year-old victim was attacked on Wednesday morning after a dispute over the use of a broken washing machine. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, pulled out a machete and repeatedly stabbed Nagamallaiah before beheading him in front of his wife and son.

Witnesses told NBC News that the victim’s son tried to defend his father with a bat but could not stop the attacker, who later kicked the severed head into the parking lot and placed it in a dumpster. Dallas police arrested Cobos-Martinez shortly after the incident in a blood-soaked shirt.

Anger over media coverage

Congressman Ro Khanna condemned the act, calling it “horrific” and demanding accountability. He said the suspect, a Cuban national with a history of violent crimes in Texas, California, and Florida, should not have been free on the streets. “The murderer had multiple prior arrests… he should not have been free,” Khanna wrote on X.

The killing has led to strong reactions online, with many accusing American media outlets of giving little prominence to the case. One X user, named Richa Lakhera, wrote that while the “killings of Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk”received huge coverage, “the most brutal inhuman slaughter of the person of Indian origin Nagamallaiah in full public view” was largely ignored.

Another X user, Indian Bronson, directly blamed Congressman Ro Khanna, accusing him of failing to acknowledge the consequences of immigration policies.

Immigration debate reignited

The Department of Homeland Security later confirmed that Cobos-Martinez was an undocumented immigrant under a final deportation order. However, Cuba has refused to take him back, leaving US authorities unable to carry out his removal. According to NBC News, this case highlights ongoing challenges faced by immigration officials when dealing with countries that resist repatriation.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/rcna230705

Community grief and calls for justice

Also Read: Chandra Nagamallaiah’s journey from Bengaluru’s Indiranagar to US: 'Texas was always on his radar'

Reactions also poured in from local communities. Motel owners described Nagamallaiah as a “good, hardworking person” who had managed the property for years. But on social media, anger persisted, with one user writing, “Irreplaceable damage to the family… the mental agony will remain for life.”

The murder has become both a personal tragedy and a political hot button, exposing the fault lines on immigration enforcement, crime and media in the US.

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to Indian-origin Chandra Nagamallaiah's beheading in Texas: ‘Horrific’

FAQs

Who was Chandra Nagamallaiah?

He was a 53-year-old Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, described as hardworking and well-liked.

Who is accused of killing him?

The suspect is 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national with a violent criminal record, now charged with capital murder.

Why has the case caused outrage?

The killing was extremely brutal, underreported in US media, and linked to failures in immigration enforcement.