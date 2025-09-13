Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to Indian-origin Chandra Nagamallaiah's beheading in Texas: ‘Horrific’

Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy on Saturday reacted to the killing Indian-origin man, Chandra Nagamallaiah, who worked as a motel manager in Dallas city of Texas. Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy.(AFP)

Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old from Karnataka, was beheaded by a co-worker in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine.

“An innocent Dallas hotel manager was brutally beheaded in front of his wife & son, by an illegal migrant who had a final order of removal & such a bad criminal history that Cuba refused to accept him,” Ramaswamy wrote on X.

Ramaswamy added that the accused, identified as Yordanis Cobos Martinez from Cuba, was released on January 13 before former US President Joe Biden left office and pointed out that is it time to “restore the rule of law”.

“He was released on Jan 13, right before Biden left office. This is horrific. It’s time to restore the rule of law,” Ramaswamy said.

The case

50-year-old Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah was brutally beheaded at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas, where he worked as a manager.

Nagamallaiah had reportedly asked Martinez not to use a broken washing machine, after which Martinez took out a machete and beheaded him in front of his wife and son.

The altercation reportedly occurred after Nagamallaiah asked a colleague for a translation instead of directly talking to Martinez. This is said to have angered Martinez, who then chased down Nagamallaiah with a machete and beheaded him.

Records show that Cobos-Martinez had previously been arrested for auto theft in Florida and for indecency with a child and assault charges in Houston.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has a prior final order of removal to Cuba, was most recently detained by ICE at the Bluebonnet Detention Centre in Dallas. He was released on an Order of Supervision on January 13 this year.

The Consulate General of India in Houston has said that they are in touch with Nagamallaiah's family and are offering all possible assistance.

"We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," a statement from the consulate read.