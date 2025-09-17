Charlie Kirk's last recorded video before assassination released ahead of memorial service: 'It's game time'

The final video that pro-right activist Charlie Kirk recorded before his assassination has been released, days before a huge memorial service in Arizona. Taking to X, Turning Point Action COO Tyler Bowyer shared the clip, saying, “This is the last video that we had Charlie record before he was taken from us.” Bowyer also said that he waited to release the clip on National Voter Registration Day as a way of honouring Kirk’s message. Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University. (AP)

In the video, the slain Turning Point founder urged Arizona residents to register to vote ahead of the 2026 governor’s race. “It’s game time, Arizona, but you can’t make plays if you’re not on the team,” Kirk said, adding, “Register to vote now and lock in your early voting game plan. 2026 is Arizona’s Championship game and we need our whole team on the field.”

He continued by stressing the importance of participation. “Next year’s Arizona election is our chance to turn the game around and it starts with you getting ready to vote. Arizona’s counting on you to bring home the win,” he concluded.

Sharing the video, Bowyer wrote, “Honor Charlie and take just TWO minutes to update your registration or register a friend or family member.”

Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Kirk, 31, was the CEO and co-founder of conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA. He founded the organisation in suburban Chicago in 2012 at the age of 18, alongside tea party activist William Montgomery.

He was also a close ally of US President Donald Trump and a staunch supporter of the Make America Great Again movement. The 31-year–old was shot dead while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University. The shooter was later identified as Tyler Robinson and has been charged with seven offences, including aggravated murder.

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service

A memorial service for the late conservative activist is scheduled to take place in Arizona on Sunday. The memorial is expected to draw thousands and several high-profile conservative figures, including Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance. Other speakers include Kirk’s widow, Erika, as well as high-profile Republicans such as Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.