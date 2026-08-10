Dalton Ain't Worried, Sako's last Instagram posts in focus amid sad video & death rumors, 'Just want to know you're OK'

Social media influencers Dalton Joseph Mermel, popularly known as Dalton Ain't Worried, and his wife Ntsako “Sako” are in the spotlight after emotional Instagram posts reignited concern among fans. The attention comes days after unverified rumors claimed Sako had died.

Social media influencers Dalton Joseph Mermel, popularly known as Dalton Ain't Worried, and his wife Ntsako “Sako” are in the spotlight after emotional Instagram posts reignited concern among fans. (Instagram | Dalton Aint Worried)

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However, HT.com has confirmed that there is no credible evidence supporting the death rumours. Moreover, another influencer friend of the couple has said both Dalton and Sako are safe.

The online concern has been driven by Dalton's emotional video, Sako's prolonged absence from social media, and resurfaced reports of Dalton's alleged February arrest in West Virginia.

Also read: Where is Sako now? Couple's friend debunks death claim as Dalton's video sparks concern; ‘are they OK?’

Dalton's emotional Instagram post sparks concern

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{{^usCountry}} The video that prompted the latest wave of speculation was posted on Dalton's Instagram account with the caption: "Life's sad sometimes." The Reel carried hashtags including #marriedlife, #couples, #interracialcouple, and #wv. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video that prompted the latest wave of speculation was posted on Dalton's Instagram account with the caption: "Life's sad sometimes." The Reel carried hashtags including #marriedlife, #couples, #interracialcouple, and #wv. {{/usCountry}}

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In the clip, Dalton spoke candidly about overwhelming personal struggles. "I've dealt with a lot of sadness in my life, but there is nothing that could have prepared me for the sadness that I feel right now," he said.

He also revealed that his mother has terminal cancer and that it was "not even the saddest thing" happening in his life.

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The emotional video quickly attracted attention. Creator Kydsway made an Instagram video post in a similar vein in collaboration with Dalton. In the video, Kydsway discusses mental health and his personal struggles by being emotionally vulnerable.

The video is captioned, seemingly thanking Dalton, “We all get sad sometimes, and that's OK. It's OK not to be OK. I've been going through a lot in my personal life... Thank you for saving my life.”

Many viewers initially misunderstood the collaboration and commented that the creator was mocking Dalton. However, some commentators classified it as a part of a social media trend that encouraged men to discuss their emotions.

"This is a wholesome start of a movement," one fan wrote.

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Another explained that collaborative Instagram posts require approval from both accounts, indicating Dalton intentionally participated in sharing the message.

Also read: Did Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako separate? What we know as West Viriginia arrest reports go viral

Sako's last post resurfaces

As speculation intensified, fans revisited Sako's most recent Instagram activity.

Her last standalone Instagram post dates back to 2025. Under her old post, followers asked about her whereabouts and whether “she is okay?”

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One fan wrote, “Sako! Where you been? The internet misses you.” Another user commented, “Why are they saying you died?”

Fans showed concern and wrote, “I don't need to know what happened. I just want to know you're OK.”

Those comments appeared after false rumours circulated claiming Sako had died post Dalton's alleged February arrest in Wood County, West Virginia. Viral court records indicate he faced two domestic dispute-related charges before being released on bond. However, the available records do not identify the complainant.

No evidence has emerged to support those claims.

Fellow West Virginia content creator J.D. Belcher, who hosts the Creepalachia podcast, said in a Facebook post that he had spoken with people close to the couple.

He said, “I will say that I have not spoken with Dalton since the video released, but I have spoken with close connections in the area that would know, and as of late last night, according to a close family member, Dalton was ok.”

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Belcher acknowledged that the couple is going through a tough time. He said, “This life is a blessed one. But it is also isolating.”

"I hope the best for him, Sako, and their wonderful child," Belcher wrote, adding that both were okay.